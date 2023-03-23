'Ippon' Again! Judo Manga Moves Online to Manga Cross

Manga starts online serialization on April 6

© Yu Muraoka, Akita Shoten

Mō Ippon!

Akita Shoten

The 17th issue of'smagazine announced on Thursday that's) manga will move its serialization online to'swebsite, starting on April 6. The manga will publish new chapters every Thursday.

Muraoka launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on February 8, and it will publish the 23rd volume on April 7.

The manga follows Michi Sonoda, who had planned to quit judo after her final tournament in junior high. However, her best friend Sanae Takigawa invites her to continue judo in high school.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation, which premiered on January 8. HIDIVE streams the anime as it airs in Japan.

