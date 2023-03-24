Atsushi Wada's Ikimono-san Anime Shorts to Air in Japan in July

©和田淳・ニューディアー／東映アニメーション

Ikimono-san

A sign at the AnimeJapan 2023 event revealed on Saturday that Atsushi Wada'sseries of anime shorts will air on theandchannels and their affiliates on the "Super Animeism" programming block in July.

The series of shorts is based on Wada's My Exercise game. The shorts will compete in the Grand Competition - Short Film category at the World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb 2023 event in Croatia from June 5-10.

The anime will have 52 90-second episodes. Nobuaki Doi is in charge of planning and production. New Deer is animating the shorts, and Toei Animation is distributing.

The My Exercise game launched in August 2020 for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam and itch.io. The game features a boy who exercises with a dog.

Wada's "Hantō no Tori" ("Bird in the Peninsula") short screened at last year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The short won a special mention in the short film category at last year's Berlin International Film Festival.

Source: AnimeJapan 2023