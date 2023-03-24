Majō Shōjo Magical Destroyers Anime Previews Theme Songs in 2nd Promo Video

Series premieres on April 7

The official website for Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers ( Magical Girl Magical Destroyers ), an original television anime by underground art and music creator Jun Inagawa , began streaming a second promotional video for the series on Friday. The video previews the show's opening and ending themes.

©Magical Destroyers Committee

The anime will premiere on April 7 and will air in the Animeism programming block on the, andchannels.

The anime is about four otaku who will fight for freedom, when a mysterious force suddenly starts eliminating the otaku culture in the year 2008.

The anime's previously revealed cast includes:

Inagawa is credited for the story and original character designs, based on concepts from his previous art projects. Hiroshi Ikehata ( FLCL Progressive , Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio ( Grisaia: Phantom Trigger , The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ , Azur Lane ). Masao Kawase ( Azure Striker Gunvolt action director, Kiratto Pri☆Chan assistant director) is the assistant director. Daishiro Tanimura ( Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet , Golden Kamuy episode scriptwriter) is in charge of the series' scripts. Blue's voice actress Aimi performs the opening theme song "MAGICAL DESTROYER," and composer Akira Hashiba's artist unit The 13th tailor performs the ending theme song "Gospelion in a classic love."

Inagawa is known for blurring the boundaries between various sub-cultures such as anime and music. While Inagawa has collaborated with numerous apparel brands and musicians, this is the first project in which he was able to create what he "truly wanted to do."

The franchise is also getting a smartphone game titled Magical Girl Destroyers Kai . The game will feature the anime's heroines Anarchy, Blue, and Pink. Sumire Uesaka will voice a new heroine for the game named Peace. She is also performing the game's theme song "Rebellion." A pre-registration campaign began on February 1.