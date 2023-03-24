Overtake! Original Motorsports Anime Reveals 4 More Cast Members

Kadokawa and TROYCA announced more cast and a new visual for their Overtake! collaborative anime project during a special stage event at AnimeJapan 2023 on Saturday.

The new cast members include:

Tasuku Hatanaka as Kotarō Komaki



Kengo Kawanishi as Satsuki Harunaga



Taku Yashiro as Toshiki Tokumaru



Reina Ueda as Arisu Mitsugawa



The previously announced cast members include:

Anan Furuya as Haruka Asahina, an F4 driver with Komaki Motors who is a quiet high school student. He stubbornly remarks, "I don't need any support," and he earnestly moves forward to achieve his dream of standing on the podium. He lodges at the Komaki household and has a part-time job delivering newspapers.



Katsuyuki Konishi as Kōya Madoka, a freelance photographer who was once recognized as a valuable photojournalist, but due to a certain weakness as a professional, he is now in a slump. He gets an unexpected chance to report on a story, and he meets the F4 racer Haruka.



The anime will center on the motor sport Formula 4 (F4). Freelance photographer Kōya Madoka finds himself in a slump due to a certain reason. He goes to Fuji International Speedway to work on a story, and he meets the highschool F4 racer Haruka Asahina. He suddenly finds his heart racing after not feeling much for a long time. With that, he starts supporting Haruka and the "Komaki Motors" youth team to help Haruka achieve his dreams.

Kadokawa and TROYCA are credited with the original work. As previously announced, Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Aldnoah.Zero , Girls Bravo , Wandering Son ) is directing the anime at TROYCA . Ayumi Sekine ( IDOLiSH7 franchise , Technoroid Overmind ) is overseeing the series scripts. Masako Matsumoto is adapting Takako Shimura 's ( Wandering Son , Aldnoah.Zero ) original character designs for animation. Katsuhiko Takayama (series composition for Aldnoah.Zero , Two Car ) is supervising the project.

Sources: Press release, AnimeJapan 2023 stage event



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.