Shin Kamen Rider Film's Trailer Reveals Previously Unannounced Cast

The official website for Hideaki Anno 's Shin Kamen Rider live-action film began streaming a new trailer for the film on Friday. The trailer reveals previously unannounced cast from the film (the film has already opened, but these cast members were not announced prior to the film's opening).

The previously unannounced cast members include:

The film opened in Japan on March 17. The film sold 345,000 tickets to earn 542 million yen (about US$4.12 million), ranking at #2 in its opening weekend.

Katsuro Onoue is credited as associate director, with Ikki Todoroki as assistant director. Famed designers Mahiro Maeda , Ikuto Yamashita , and Yutaka Izubuchi — who have collaborated with Anno on many previous projects such as Evangelion — were the designers for the film. (Yamashita was already previously revealed as the designer of the updated Cyclone motorcycle.) Isao Tsuge was the costume designer. Taku Iwasaki ( Read or Die , Jormungand , Gurren Lagann ) composded the music.

Shinichiro Shirakura was the executive producer, with Daiju Koide and Kazutoshi Wadakura credited as producers. Muneyuki Kii is credited for planning and production. Tōru Mori was the line producer, and Masanori Kawashima was the associate producer.

Sousuke Ikematsu plays Takeshi Hongo/Kamen Rider, while Minami Hamabe plays Ruriko Midorikawa. Other cast members include Tasuku Emoto as Hayato Ichimonji, Shinya Tsukamoto as RIRIKO 's father, Tōru Tezuka as Kōmori Augment-01, and Suzuki Matsuo .

Anno directed, scripted, and produced the film. Shotaro Ishinomori is credited as the original creator.

In addition to co-writing and directing the Evangelion franchise , Anno is the writer and chief director of the Shin Godzilla film and the writer of the Shin Ultraman film.