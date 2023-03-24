Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Anime's 2nd Part Premieres in July

New promo video streamed following 1st part's end

The staff for the television anime of Miri Mikawa and aki 's Sugar Apple Fairy Tale light novel series announced on Friday that the anime's second cours (quarter of a year) will premiere in July.

The first cours ended on Friday.

The anime's cast includes Yuka Nukui as Anne Halford, Masaaki Mizunaka as Shalle Fen Shalle, Rie Takahashi as Mythril Lid Pod, Tomoaki Maeno as Hugh Mercury, Takuma Terashima as Cat, Reiji Kawashima as Jonas Anders, and Yūto Uemura as Keith Powell.

Youhei Suzuki ( Urara Meirochō , Planet With , Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Seishi Minakami ( A Certain Scientific Railgun , Occult Academy , No. 6 ) is in charge of series composition. Haruko Iizuka ( Umi Monogatari , School-Live! , Horimiya ) is designing the characters for animation. Hinako Tsubakiyama ( Sabikui Bisco ) is composing the music. Flying Dog is credited for music production.

Minori Suzuki ( Macross Delta ) performs the opening theme song "Musical. " Sumire Morohoshi performs the ending theme song "Kanaeru" (To Grant).

Yen Press has licensed both the original light novel series and YozoranoUdon's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

In a world where fairies are bought and sold to the highest bidder, humans aren't exactly on friendly terms with the fae folk. But friendship is exactly what Anne Halford seeks with Challe, her new fairy bodyguard, though he's not so keen on the idea. As his new master, Anne tasks him with escorting her through a particularly dangerous area, but with a reluctant bodyguard eager to escape a life of servitude, she'll have to deal with a lot more than she bargained for...

Writer Mikawa and artist aki launched the novels in April 2010, and ended the series in the 17th volume in February 2015. The original novel series is getting a new Collector's Edition for the first three volumes. The volumes shipped on December 28, February 1, and March 1. Additionally, Kadokawa Beans Bunko launched a new arc for the novel series on December 28.

Alto Yukimura published a two-volume manga adaptation of the novels on Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume Online website from 2013 to 2014.

YozoranoUdon launched the novels' second manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in November 2021. Yen Press is releasing chapters of the manga in English simultaneously with the Japanese release, and will also release the manga in print.

