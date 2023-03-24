Whisper Me a Love Song Anime's Teaser Previews Leads' Voices

The official website for the television anime adapatation of Eku Takeshima 's Whisper Me a Love Song ( Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau ) manga began streaming a teaser trailer for the anime on Saturday. The teaser previews lead voice actresses Hana Shimano and Asami Seto voicing the characters Himari Kino and Yori Asanagi, respectively, for the first time.

The anime will premiere in January 2024.

Other cast members include:

Xin Ya Cai (episode director for Arte , assistant director for The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt ) is directing the anime at Cloud Hearts with animation production supervision by Yokohama Animation Lab . Hiroki Uchida ( Requiem of the Rose King , The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ) is overseeing the series scripts and Minami Yoshida ( Mysteria Friends ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the first volume:

Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what “love” really means…

Takeshima launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2019.

