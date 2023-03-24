Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion Anime's Video Previews Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Milcha and Whale 's Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion ( Kanojo ga Kōshaku-Tei ni Itta Riyū in Japanese) manhwa began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Saturday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Survive" by MindaRyn .

The anime will premiere on April 10 on, andwill stream the anime.

Junichi Yamamoto ( Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Bibliophile Princess , The Prince of Tennis II , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is in charge of the series scripts. Haruna Hashimoto is designing the characters, and Kio Edamatsu is designing the props. Keiji Inai ( Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , The Misfit of Demon King Academy , The Royal Tutor ) is composing the music, and Lantis is producing the music. The artist SERRA performs the ending theme song "Always and Forever."

Yen Press publishes the manhwa in English, and it describes the isekai fantasy romance story:

Eunha Park was just a regular girl desperate to get into college, but when she finally does, her elation is cut short as she's pushed off a roof—only to wake up as Raeliana McMillan, a character from a novel whose death serves as the catalyst for the story's events. But Raeliana refuses to die a second time and is determined to change her fate, no matter what!

Whale based the manhwa on Milcha 's original novel. The service Piccoma serializes the manhwa in Japan.