The Kingdoms of Ruin Anime Streams Promo Video

The official website for the television anime adaptation of yoruhashi 's The Kingdoms of Ruin ( Hametsu no Ōkoku ) manga began streaming its first promotional video on Saturday.

©2023 yoruhashi／マッグガーデン・「はめつのおうこく」製作委員会

The anime will premiere in October.

The anime stars Kaito Ishikawa as Adonis and Azumi Waki as Doroka. Ryoko Shiraishi will play Chloe in the anime.

Keitaro Motonaga ( Date A Live , Getbackers ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Takamitsu Kouno ( Utawarerumono: The False Faces , Absolute Duo ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Hiromi Kato ( Goblin Slayer , Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East is designing the characters. Miki Sakurai ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ), Shu Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ), and Hanae Nakamura ( The Quintessential Quintuplets are composing the music.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Humanity long lived in harmony with witches, but an advanced scientific revolution has made the powers of a witch unnecessary. Succumbing to resentment and fear, the greatest nation in the world begins a brutal witch hunt and eliminates all witches from the land. After being forced to watch his beloved teacher die, Adonis, a witch's apprentice, swears revenge on the empire that took everything away from him. It's a bloody battle between science and magic in this thrilling new manga series!

yoruhashi launched the ongoing manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in April 2019. The manga also runs on the Manga Doa , Mag Comi , and pixiv Comic websites.