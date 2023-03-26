AnimeJapan 2023 News Roundup

All the news from this week's AnimeJapan 2023

New Title and License Announcements

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Anime Gets 2nd Compilation Film

Rinkai! Project About Women's Cycling Gets Anime, Manga

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers Manga Gets Anime on Netflix

Saga of Tanya the Evil Author's Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune Sci-fi Novels Get Anime in May 2023

Aniplex, bilibili Launch ' To Be Hero X ' Animated Project

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Korean Webcomic Gets TV Anime

Demon Lord 2099 Novels Get Anime

New Horimiya -piece- Anime Premieres in July

Pom's Senpai wa Otokonoko Romance Manga Gets TV Anime

Re:Zero Anime Gets 3rd Season

Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima Anime Gets 2nd Season

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Gets Theatrical OVA Opening on June 23

My Hero Academia Anime Gets 7th Season With Romi Park

Trigun Stampede Anime Teases 'Final Phase' Coming Soon

BLUELOCK Anime Gets 2nd Series, Film With 6 More Cast Members

High Card Anime Gets 2nd Season

New Cast and Staff Announcements

Turkey! Original Anime Reveals Cast, Bowling Story Concept

Overtake! Original Motorsports Anime Reveals 4 More Cast Members

Oshi no Ko Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Previews Ending Song

The Elusive Samurai TV Anime Reveals Main Cast

The Duke of Death and His Maid Anime Season 2 Reveals Cast, Staff, Teaser Visual, Promo Video

Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, New Director, July 6 Premiere

Tales of Wedding Rings Anime Reveals Teaser Visual, More Cast, 2024 Debut

The Great Cleric Anime Reveals New Promo Video, More Cast, Theme Song Artists

A Girl & Her Guard Dog Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, October Premiere

Gamera -Rebirth- Anime Unveils Trailer, More Cast, Ending Song Artist, 2023 Debut

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy TV Anime Reveals Staff, Streams New Promo Video

'Girlfriend, Girlfriend' Anime's 2nd Season Premieres Reveals October Premiere, More Cast, New Staff

New Rurouni Kenshin Anime Reveals 3rd Promo Video, 2 More Cast Members

Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- Anime Reveals 6 More Cast Members

Skip & Loafer Anime Reveals 5 Additional Cast

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season II's Video Announces Updated Staff, July Debut

KamiKatsu Anime Reveals 2 More Cast Members

Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff, October Debut

Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha Anime Unveils New Video, Visual, Staff

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Anime's Sequel Series Video Reveals New Cast Member, July Premiere

Migi & Dali TV Anime's 2nd Teaser Lists Updated Staff

New Videos, Visuals, Songs, Dates

Digimon Adventure 02 Film Unveils Visual, Promo Video, October 27 Premiere

Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha Anime Reveals Summer Premiere

Whisper Me a Love Song Anime's Teaser Previews Leads' Voices

Atsushi Wada's Ikimono-san Anime Shorts to Air in Japan in July

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion Anime's Video Previews Opening Song

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 Streams Opening Sequence

Original TV Anime Opus Colors' Video Previews Opening Song

Fate/Strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- TV Anime Special's Trailer Reveals L.A. Premiere

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Anime Film's 2nd English-Subtitled Trailer Streamed

Me & Roboco Anime Reveals Promo Video, New Visual for Show's 2nd Half

Chained Soldier Anime Reveals Delay to January 2024, New Visual

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Anime Streams 3rd Promo Video

My One-Hit Kill Sister Anime Streams Promo Video

Undead Unluck Anime's 2nd Teaser Visual Unveils October Premiere

16bit Sensation: Watashi to Minna ga Tsukutta Bishōjo Game Manga's Anime to Tell Original Story

GoRA, King Records' Ayaka: A Story of Bonds Original Anime's Voice Drama Reveals July Premiere

Dr. Stone: New World Anime Reveals Main Visual, Ending Theme Song

The Kingdoms of Ruin Anime Streams Promo Video

Shadowverse Flame Anime Reveals 5th Part's Key Visual, Promo Video, July Premiere

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Anime to Re-Air From 1st Episode Starting in July

Spy×Family Reveals 2nd Season Anime's October Premiere, Film's December 22 Debut

Synduality: Noir Anime's Video Reveals Opening Song, July Premiere With Disney+ Simulcast

Original TV Anime Kawagoe Boys Sing Reveals Teaser Video

ATRI: My Dear Moments Anime Unveils Visual, 2024 Premiere

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Anime Film Reveals June 23 Debut in New Promo Video

Sailor Moon Cosmos Anime Films' 2nd Trailer Teases Climactic Battle

The [email protected] Million Live! Anime Posts Character Introduction Video

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Anime Reveals New Promo Video, Ending Theme Artist

My Happy Marriage Anime Unveils New 'Visual Image' Video, Theme Song Artists

Dark Gathering Anime's Video Reveals July Premiere Date

Liar Liar Anime's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

The Figures of AnimeJapan 2023

Games

Re:Zero Gets New Witch's Re:surrection Smartphone Game

Square Enix's Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions Game Unveils June 29 Launch, Manga & Novel

Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live! Game Gets Global Release

Link! Like! Love Live! Game Unveils Story Teaser Video, Opening Video







The AnimeJapan 2023 event is being held from March 25-28. The in-person public days were held on March 25-26 at Tokyo Big Sight in the center's East Tower Halls 1-8. The business days will again be held online only on March 27-28.

The AnimeJapan 2022 event took place from March 26 through March 29 last year, as a hybrid in-person and online event. The business days were online only. AnimeJapan 2021 also took place in March 2021 as an online event. The event was originally planned as a hybrid in-person and online event, but the staff later canceled the in-person portion due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and a then-ongoing state of emergency. AnimeJapan 2020 was canceled completely in March 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. AnimeJapan 2019 was the last time the event was in-person as opposed to virtual.