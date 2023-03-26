News
AnimeJapan 2023 News Roundup
New Title and License Announcements
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Anime Gets 2nd Compilation Film
Rinkai! Project About Women's Cycling Gets Anime, Manga
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers Manga Gets Anime on Netflix
Saga of Tanya the Evil Author's Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune Sci-fi Novels Get Anime in May 2023
Aniplex, bilibili Launch 'To Be Hero X' Animated Project
A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Korean Webcomic Gets TV Anime
Demon Lord 2099 Novels Get Anime
New Horimiya -piece- Anime Premieres in July
Pom's Senpai wa Otokonoko Romance Manga Gets TV Anime
Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima Anime Gets 2nd Season
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Gets Theatrical OVA Opening on June 23
My Hero Academia Anime Gets 7th Season With Romi Park
Trigun Stampede Anime Teases 'Final Phase' Coming Soon
BLUELOCK Anime Gets 2nd Series, Film With 6 More Cast Members
High Card Anime Gets 2nd Season
New Cast and Staff Announcements
Turkey! Original Anime Reveals Cast, Bowling Story Concept
Overtake! Original Motorsports Anime Reveals 4 More Cast Members
Oshi no Ko Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Previews Ending Song
The Elusive Samurai TV Anime Reveals Main Cast
The Duke of Death and His Maid Anime Season 2 Reveals Cast, Staff, Teaser Visual, Promo Video
Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, New Director, July 6 Premiere
Tales of Wedding Rings Anime Reveals Teaser Visual, More Cast, 2024 Debut
The Great Cleric Anime Reveals New Promo Video, More Cast, Theme Song Artists
A Girl & Her Guard Dog Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, October Premiere
Gamera -Rebirth- Anime Unveils Trailer, More Cast, Ending Song Artist, 2023 Debut
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy TV Anime Reveals Staff, Streams New Promo Video
'Girlfriend, Girlfriend' Anime's 2nd Season Premieres Reveals October Premiere, More Cast, New Staff
New Rurouni Kenshin Anime Reveals 3rd Promo Video, 2 More Cast Members
Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- Anime Reveals 6 More Cast Members
Skip & Loafer Anime Reveals 5 Additional Cast
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season II's Video Announces Updated Staff, July Debut
KamiKatsu Anime Reveals 2 More Cast Members
Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff, October Debut
Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha Anime Unveils New Video, Visual, Staff
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Anime's Sequel Series Video Reveals New Cast Member, July Premiere
Migi & Dali TV Anime's 2nd Teaser Lists Updated Staff
New Videos, Visuals, Songs, Dates
Digimon Adventure 02 Film Unveils Visual, Promo Video, October 27 Premiere
Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha Anime Reveals Summer Premiere
Whisper Me a Love Song Anime's Teaser Previews Leads' Voices
Atsushi Wada's Ikimono-san Anime Shorts to Air in Japan in July
Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion Anime's Video Previews Opening Song
TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 Streams Opening Sequence
Original TV Anime Opus Colors' Video Previews Opening Song
Fate/Strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- TV Anime Special's Trailer Reveals L.A. Premiere
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Anime Film's 2nd English-Subtitled Trailer Streamed
Me & Roboco Anime Reveals Promo Video, New Visual for Show's 2nd Half
Chained Soldier Anime Reveals Delay to January 2024, New Visual
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Anime Streams 3rd Promo Video
My One-Hit Kill Sister Anime Streams Promo Video
Undead Unluck Anime's 2nd Teaser Visual Unveils October Premiere
16bit Sensation: Watashi to Minna ga Tsukutta Bishōjo Game Manga's Anime to Tell Original Story
GoRA, King Records' Ayaka: A Story of Bonds Original Anime's Voice Drama Reveals July Premiere
Dr. Stone: New World Anime Reveals Main Visual, Ending Theme Song
The Kingdoms of Ruin Anime Streams Promo Video
Shadowverse Flame Anime Reveals 5th Part's Key Visual, Promo Video, July Premiere
The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Anime to Re-Air From 1st Episode Starting in July
Spy×Family Reveals 2nd Season Anime's October Premiere, Film's December 22 Debut
Synduality: Noir Anime's Video Reveals Opening Song, July Premiere With Disney+ Simulcast
Original TV Anime Kawagoe Boys Sing Reveals Teaser Video
ATRI: My Dear Moments Anime Unveils Visual, 2024 Premiere
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Anime Film Reveals June 23 Debut in New Promo Video
Sailor Moon Cosmos Anime Films' 2nd Trailer Teases Climactic Battle
The [email protected] Million Live! Anime Posts Character Introduction Video
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Anime Reveals New Promo Video, Ending Theme Artist
My Happy Marriage Anime Unveils New 'Visual Image' Video, Theme Song Artists
Dark Gathering Anime's Video Reveals July Premiere Date
Liar Liar Anime's 2nd Promo Video Streamed
The Figures of AnimeJapan 2023
Games
Re:Zero Gets New Witch's Re:surrection Smartphone Game
Square Enix's Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions Game Unveils June 29 Launch, Manga & Novel
Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live! Game Gets Global Release
Link! Like! Love Live! Game Unveils Story Teaser Video, Opening Video
The AnimeJapan 2023 event is being held from March 25-28. The in-person public days were held on March 25-26 at Tokyo Big Sight in the center's East Tower Halls 1-8. The business days will again be held online only on March 27-28.
The AnimeJapan 2022 event took place from March 26 through March 29 last year, as a hybrid in-person and online event. The business days were online only. AnimeJapan 2021 also took place in March 2021 as an online event. The event was originally planned as a hybrid in-person and online event, but the staff later canceled the in-person portion due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and a then-ongoing state of emergency. AnimeJapan 2020 was canceled completely in March 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. AnimeJapan 2019 was the last time the event was in-person as opposed to virtual.
