Migi & Dali TV Anime's 2nd Teaser Lists Updated Staff

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Nami Sano 's Migi & Dali ( Migi to Dali ) manga debuted the second teaser promotional video and the main key visual on Sunday.



The new teaser reports that Mankyū is serving as sound director in addition to directing and supervising the series scripts. Character designer Ayumi Nishibata is serving as chief animation director as well. It also lists Geek Toys alone as the main animation production studio, whereas the anime's staff listings also included Frontier Engine until late last year.

Under the table is the angel's secret. The boy's name was Hitori. A stork brought the angel into the lives of a middle-aged couple who were not blessed with children. His parents were kind, his house spacious, and his meals hot. But to protect the happiness he had received, Hitori continued to hide an important secret from his parents.

Sano ( launched the manga in'smagazine in July 2017.describes the story:

The anime stars Shun Horie as Migi and Ayumu Murase as Dali. The other cast members include:

Mankyū ( [email protected] , DD Fist of the North Star , [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater ) is directing the anime at Geek Toys , and is also in charge of the series scripts. Ayumi Nishibata ( Otherside Picnic ) is designing the characters. CompTown is credited for collaborating on the animation production. Hiroko Sebu ( I want to eat your pancreas ) is composing the music.

Sano ended the manga in November 2021. The manga's seventh and final volume shipped in December 2021.



