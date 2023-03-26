Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff, October Debut

Visual, video also revealed

A stage presentation for the The Seven Deadly Sins franchise at the AnimeJapan 2023 event on Sunday revealed a second teaser promotional video for the television anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ( Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ) sequel manga. The video reveals that the anime will premiere in October on TBS and its affiliates.

The event also revealed more cast members and a new visual.

©鈴木央・講談社／「七つの大罪 黙示録の四騎士」製作委員会

The new cast members include:

Kikunosuke Toya as Donny



©鈴木央・講談社／「七つの大罪 黙示録の四騎士」製作委員会

Aino Shimada as Nasiens



©鈴木央・講談社／「七つの大罪 黙示録の四騎士」製作委員会

Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad



©鈴木央・講談社／「七つの大罪 黙示録の四騎士」製作委員会

Kouki Uchiyama as Shin



©鈴木央・講談社／「七つの大罪 黙示録の四騎士」製作委員会

The event additionally revealed the main staff members. Maki Odaira ( Pokémon Journeys: The Series ) is directing the anime, and Shigeru Murakoshi ( I'm Quitting Heroing , Zombie Land Saga ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Youichi Takada (key animator for Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is the character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are composing the main theme. Yamamoto is also composing the music.

Telecom Animation Film is producing the animation. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of production and planning.

Shou Komura is voicing the protagonist Percival.

Suzuki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga simultaneously in English digitally, and as physical copies. The company describes the first volume:

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he's ever known. With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn't know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival's destiny... and how it's connected to the end of the world?

Suzuki launched the original The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume in May 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan. The manga inspired several television anime adaptations and several films.

Source: AnimeJapan 2023 stage event (Alicia Haddick)