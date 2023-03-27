'Can I Buy Your Love From a Vending Machine?' Boys-Love Manga Gets Live-Action Film This Fall

Ryō Matsuda, Shōgo Tazuru, Yurina Yanagi star in film

Can I Buy Your Love From a Vending Machine?

Sono Koi, Jihanki de Kaemasu ka?

revealed on Monday that Haruaki Yoshii's) manga is inspiring a live-action film that will open this fall. Kenji Tani is directing the film, with a script by Kumi Tawada, and photography by Hironori Itō.

The film stars Ryō Matsuda as Ayumu Koiwai, a salaryman who is courted by the younger Yamashita. Shōgo Tazuru plays Ryōma Yamashita, a worker who refills the vending machine that Ayumu buys from. Yurina Yanagi also stars in the film.

Online boys love manga publisher futekiya licensed the manga and released its first volume in English digitally in March 2021. The publisher describes the story:

Salaryman Ayumu Koiwai just can't tear his eyes away from the strong, muscular man as he checks on the stocks of the vending machine in his office. He may be a proper adult now, but everything about the emotions Yamashita awakens in him feels like a teenager's first love...

Yoshii published the manga in Sankosha 's Charles Mag magazine in 2019. Sankosha published the manga's second compiled book volume in January 2021. futekiya also licensed Yoshii's Koko wa YES to Ittekure manga.

