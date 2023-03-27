Chi: On the Movements of the Earth's Uoto Launches New Manga

New manga is titled Yōkoso! FACT (Tōkyō S-ku 2-Shibu) e

Manga creator Uoto revealed last Friday that he will launch a new manga titled Yōkoso! FACT (Tōkyō S-ku 2-Shibu) e (Welcome to FACT [Tokyo S Ward 2nd Division]) on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE website. Uoto added that he did not yet know when the manga will launch, but he intends the manga to be a short series with few volumes.

Uoto launched the Chi: On the Movements of the Earth ( Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite- manga in Big Comic Spirits in September 2020, and ended it in April 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in June 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release it in omnibus volumes beginning in November.

The manga is inspiring an upcoming anime adaptation by Madhouse .

The manga won the Grand Prize for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April 2022. Uoto is the youngest ever to win the Grand Prize at 24 years old. The manga was nominated for the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2022. The manga ranked at #22 in Da Vinci's "Book of the Year" manga list in 2022.