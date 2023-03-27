Goblin Slayer Console Game's Promo Video Reveals Winter Release

A website opened on Sunday and streamed the promotional video for Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast , the console game of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series. The video reveals the game's release for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in winter. The video also reveals the game's original story set in Four-Cornered World, and reveals more characters.

The game will have an English release.

The game's cast and original characters include:

Rie Takahashi as Guild Master, the game's heroine. An aristocratic girl who has been appointed as the guild master of a frontier guild branch after his father has passed away.

©Kumo Kagyu・SB Creative Corp./Goblin Slayer2 Project. © bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

Inori Minase as Blood Princess, a vampire girl who wakes up from a long sleep and joins Guild Master on an adventure.

Yūki Ono as Squire, a childhood friend of Guild Master who is active as an adventurer.

Daisuke Ono as Polar Bear Priest, a bear race circuit rider who worships the Earth Mother.

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Conan, a rune soldier, wears a green robe and is armed with an iron spear, who is a novice adventurer... it seems.

Hisako Kanemoto as Lady of Principality, a childhood friend of Guild Master who is a noble daughter from the neighboring territory.

Other game cast and characters from the original series include (image below, from left to right):

The game was first announced during the "GA Fes 2023" in January.

Goblin Slayer

Theanime is getting a second season in 2023.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub .

The Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown theatrical anime episode opened in Japan in February 2020. Crunchyroll launched the episode in July 2020.

SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose ( The [email protected] Neue Green for Dearly Stars ) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. Yen Press has licensed both Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer novels and Kōsuke Kurose 's manga adaptation. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series.