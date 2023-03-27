News
Goblin Slayer Console Game's Promo Video Reveals Winter Release
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
A website opened on Sunday and streamed the promotional video for Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast, the console game of Kumo Kagyu's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series. The video reveals the game's release for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in winter. The video also reveals the game's original story set in Four-Cornered World, and reveals more characters.
The game will have an English release.
The game's cast and original characters include:
Other game cast and characters from the original series include (image below, from left to right):
- Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest
- Yui Ogura as Priestess
- Yuichiro Umehara as Goblin Slayer
- Nao Tōyama as High Elf Archer
- Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman
The game was first announced during the "GA Fes 2023" in January.
The Goblin Slayer anime is getting a second season in 2023.
The anime premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub.
The Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown theatrical anime episode opened in Japan in February 2020. Crunchyroll launched the episode in July 2020.
SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose (The [email protected] Neue Green for Dearly Stars) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. Yen Press has licensed both Kumo Kagyu's Goblin Slayer novels and Kōsuke Kurose's manga adaptation. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series.
Sources: Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast game's website, 4Gamer (noguchi)