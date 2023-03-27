News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 13-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: March 13-19
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|25,201
|308,945
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|15,306
|4,944,593
|3
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|12,100
|3,946,727
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,245
|5,203,335
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,672
|3,074,692
|6
|NSw
|Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
|Nintendo
|March 17
|6,474
|6,474
|7
|PS5
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WB Games
|February 10
|5,622
|154,174
|8
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|5,507
|1,030,666
|9
|NSw
|Octopath Traveler II
|Square Enix
|February 24
|4,707
|80,526
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,289
|5,145,376
|11
|NSw
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Spike Chunsoft
|February 24
|3,763
|27,447
|12
|PS5
|Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 3
|3,717
|42,260
|13
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,413
|1,195,295
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,786
|7,444,577
|15
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,732
|3,363,835
|16
|PS5
|Wild Hearts
|EA
|February 17
|2,489
|45,475
|17
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,429
|1,099,323
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,272
|2,149,826
|19
|PS4
|Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 3
|2,183
|24,883
|20
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,106
|2,856,745
Source: Famitsu