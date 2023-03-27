×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 13-19

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: March 13-19

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 25,201 308,945
2 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 15,306 4,944,593
3 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 12,100 3,946,727
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,245 5,203,335
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,672 3,074,692
6 NSw Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Nintendo March 17 6,474 6,474
7 PS5 Hogwarts Legacy WB Games February 10 5,622 154,174
8 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 5,507 1,030,666
9 NSw Octopath Traveler II Square Enix February 24 4,707 80,526
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,289 5,145,376
11 NSw ARK: Survival Evolved Spike Chunsoft February 24 3,763 27,447
12 PS5 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Koei Tecmo Games March 3 3,717 42,260
13 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,413 1,195,295
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,786 7,444,577
15 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,732 3,363,835
16 PS5 Wild Hearts EA February 17 2,489 45,475
17 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,429 1,099,323
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,272 2,149,826
19 PS4 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Koei Tecmo Games March 3 2,183 24,883
20 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,106 2,856,745

Source: Famitsu

