Suzume Tops China's Box Office in Opening Weekend

Film earns US$49.7 million in first weekend in China, US$6.06 million in its third weekend in S. Korea

Suzume

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Monday that according to the Artisan Gateway consultancy's film ranked #1 at the Chinese box office in its opening weekend. The film earned RMB342 million (US$49.6 million) from Friday to Sunday.

The film earned US$6.06 million from Friday through Sunday in its third weekend in South Korea. The film has become the third highest grossing film of the year to date in Korea and the second highest grossing film that opened in 2023. It opened at #1 in the Sourth Korean box office on

The film has sold more than 2 million tickets outside of Japan. So far, the film has ranked at #1 in every country outside of Japan on its first day of screening in that country. The film is planned to screen in 199 countries and territories.

The film opened at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days. Suzume has earned a cumulative total of about 14,135,342,670 yen (about US$106 million) in Japan as of March 19. The film is now the 15th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, and the ninth highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan, having surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 .

The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom will screen the film worldwide except in Asia starting on April 12. Crunchyroll will handle North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom will release the film in French- and German-speaking Europe. The film is planned to screen in 199 countries and territories.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



Source: Variety (link 2) (Patrick Frater)