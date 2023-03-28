Blue Lock Blaze Battle Smartphone Game Announced for Release This Year

3D soccer battle game is 2nd smartphone game in franchise

Game developer BAEL announced on Monday that it is developing a new game based on Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga titled Blue Lock Blaze Battle . The 3D soccer battle game will release for iOS and Android this year. The game will be free to play but will have optional in-game purchases.

The franchise also has a soccer training simulation smartphone game titled Blue Lock Project: World Champion that launched on December 30.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original Blue Lock manga in English digitally, and is also releasing it in print. The company describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018.

The BLUELOCK TV anime premiered in Japan on October 8. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and started streaming the anime's English dub on October 22. The anime is getting a second season and an anime film. The film is based on the BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff manga.

Source: PR Times