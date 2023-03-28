Disney Senior Dubbing Manager: Heavenly Delusion Anime to Get Simulcast in U.S.

©石黒正数・講談社／天国大魔境製作委員会

Disney's senior manager of English dubbingstated on Twitter on Monday that the television anime adaptation of's) manga will get aonandin the U.S. Lack added that the anime will get an Englishat a later date.

The anime will stream exclusively on Disney+ worldwide on April 1, and will air in Japan on Tokyo MX , Hokkaido TV , RKB Mainichi Broadcasting , TV Aichi , MBS , and BS11 .

The anime stars:

Hirotaka Mori (episode director for Joker Game , unit director for Psycho-Pass film) is directing the anime at Production I.G . Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass , School-Live! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Utsushita of Minakata Laboratory is the character designer. kensuke ushio ( Space Dandy , A Silent Voice , Chainsaw Man ) is composing the music.

BiSH is performing the opening theme song "innocent arrogance," and ASOBI is performing the ending theme song "Daremo Karemo Dokomo Nanimo Shiranai" (I Don't Know Anyone Anywhere Anything).

Denpa is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality.

Ishiguro ( And Yet the Town Moves ) launched the ongoing manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in January 2018. The manga had an animated promotional video to commemorate the first volume's release in July 2018. The manga topped the list of manga for male readers in the 2019 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.