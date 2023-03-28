Re:Zero's 5th Arc Gets Manga Adaptation

Upcoming manga adapts "Stars that Engrave History" arc from volumes 16-20 of novels

The official Twitter account for therevealed on Saturday that the fifth arc "Stars that Engrave History" from's original light novels will have a manga adaptation. The manga will launch this summer on thelabel of thewebsite. The fifth arc corresponds to volumes 16 to 20 of the original light novels.

The manga adaptation of the novels are currently on the fourth arc, "The Everlasting Contract," which corresponds to volumes 10 to 15 of the original light novels. Haruno Atori and Yū Aikawa are drawing the manga adaptation of the fourth arc, which is titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed . The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine in 2019 and is ongoing. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume (the 25th overall volume of all Re:Zero manga adaptations of the main light novel story) on January 23. Yen Press publishes the manga and released the fifth volume of Chapter 4 (the 23rd overall volume) on February 21.

Daichi Matsuse penned the Chapter 1 and Chapter 3 manga adaptations, while Makoto Fugetsu penned Chapter 2. Yen Press released those arcs as well.

