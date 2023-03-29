BOFURI Anime Season 2 Delays Last 2 Episodes Again to April 12, 19

© 2023 夕蜜柑・狐印／KADOKAWA／防振り2製作委員会

The official website for the anime based on'slight novel series announced on Wednesday that the staff has rescheduled the 11th and 12th episode ofagain to April 12 and 19, respectively, to maintain the quality of the footage.

The staff members had announced on March 15 that these two episodes would air April 5 and April 12, respectively, before the latest delay.

The staff had delayed the seventh episode by two weeks due to the effects of COVID-19 on the part of the show produced in China. After the seventh episode aired on March 8, episodes 8-10 aired weekly.

The anime premiered on January 11, and Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles and an English dub.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , WATAMOTE ) is back to direct the anime's second season at SILVER LINK ( Mirai Minato co-directed the first season with Oonuma). Fumihiko Shimo ( Anima Yell! , New Game! ) is again in charge of series composition. Kazuya Hirata ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san ) is again designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Hiroyuki Honda is also serving as chief animation director. Taro Masuda is returning to compose the music.

The vocal group Junjō no Afilia ( Afilia Saga ) performs the opening song titled "Kono Tate ni Kakuremasu" (I Will Hide Behind this Shield), and singer FRAM performs the ending song titled "Step for Joy."

The first anime based on Yuumikan 's novels premiered in Japan in January 2020. Funimation streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The company also streamed an English dub .