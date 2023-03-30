Kodansha USA Licenses Gachiakuta, Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!, Love, That's an Understatement Manga

Love, That's an Understatement launches digitally on April 25

Kodansha USA Publishing announced that it has licensed the Gachiakuta and Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! manga for print release in fall, and the Love, That's an Understatement for digital release in April.

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA

Gachiakuta

Title:Author:Debut Date: Fall 2023Summary: A boy lives in a floating town, where the poor scrape by and the rich live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. When he's falsely accused of murder, though, his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and to travel the path to vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, a boy will have to become a warrior…

Urana launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2022. Hideyoshi Ando is credited for graffiti design. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled volume on February 17.

Urana had revealed last August that the "overseas version" of the manga was in production.



Image courtesy of Kodansha USA

Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!

Akujiki Reijо̄ to Kyо̄ketsu Kо̄shaku ~Sono Mamono, Watashi ga Oishiku Itadakimasu!~

Title:Authors: Chika Mizube (illustrations), Kanata Hoshi (original story), Peperon (original character design)Debut Date: Fall 2023Summary: Like any proper noble lady, one must have certain acquired tastes. For Melphiera Marchalrayd, she just happens to crave a rather exotic protein—monsters! But do not judge! Despite its bad reputation, monster meat can be used in exquisite cuisine and Melphiera is determined to change the kingdom's opinion of it! Unfortunately, since debuting in society, Melphiera has been struggling to find her perfect match…until she meets the fearless “Blood-Mad Duke” of Galbraith!

The manga based on the novel series of the same name debuted in pixiv 's "Palcy" manga app in 2021. The manga's fifth volume shipped in Japan on Thursday.



Image courtesy of Kodansha USA

Love, That's an Understatement

Hikaeme ni Ittemo, Kore wa Ai

Lovesick Ellie

Title:Author:Debut Date: April 25Spare eraser? Check. Extra folding umbrella? Check. First aid kit? Check. Cool and collected high school student Risa Amakawa has something in her heavy bag for every situation, and the last thing she needs—or knows how to ask for—is anyone's help. When she saves a beat-up delinquent in the park one rainy evening, she refuses any sort of repayment. But it turns out that saving the notorious Zen Ohira buys her the attention of some unsavory characters. As Zen keeps swooping in to help her out of one pickle after another, her feelings about relying on anyone but herself—and her feelings toward Zen—slowly begin to change… A new romcom from the author of

The manga debuted in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2021. The third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on March 13.

Fujimomo launched the Lovesick Ellie ( Koi Wazurai no Ellie ) manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2015, and ended the manga in May 2020..



Source: Email correspondence