Live a Live RPG's 'HD-2D' Remake Gets PS5, PS4, PC Releases on April 27

Remake launched for Switch in July 2022

Square Enix announced on Thursday that it is releasing its remake of its Live a Live role-playing game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on April 27. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The remake launched for Nintendo Switch in July 2022. This was the game's first English release. It featured an English dub and a new "HD-2D" style similar to Square Enix 's Octopath Traveler game.

Seven different stories featuring different protagonists, time periods, and gameplay styles await. In The Wild West, a wanderer with a bounty on his head fights for his life. In the Twilight of Edo Japan, a shinobi undertakes a secret mission. Experience these tales in any order you choose—the adventure is yours to control. What other stories will you uncover on the horizon...?

describes the game:

Square Enix (formerly Square) released the original game for the Super Famicom in 1994.