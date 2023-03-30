News
Live a Live RPG's 'HD-2D' Remake Gets PS5, PS4, PC Releases on April 27
posted on by Alex Mateo
Remake launched for Switch in July 2022
Square Enix announced on Thursday that it is releasing its remake of its Live a Live role-playing game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on April 27. The company streamed an announcement trailer:
The remake launched for Nintendo Switch in July 2022. This was the game's first English release. It featured an English dub and a new "HD-2D" style similar to Square Enix's Octopath Traveler game.
Nintendo describes the game:
Seven different stories featuring different protagonists, time periods, and gameplay styles await. In The Wild West, a wanderer with a bounty on his head fights for his life. In the Twilight of Edo Japan, a shinobi undertakes a secret mission. Experience these tales in any order you choose—the adventure is yours to control. What other stories will you uncover on the horizon...?
Square Enix (formerly Square) released the original game for the Super Famicom in 1994.