×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Live a Live RPG's 'HD-2D' Remake Gets PS5, PS4, PC Releases on April 27

posted on by Alex Mateo
Remake launched for Switch in July 2022

Square Enix announced on Thursday that it is releasing its remake of its Live a Live role-playing game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on April 27. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The remake launched for Nintendo Switch in July 2022. This was the game's first English release. It featured an English dub and a new "HD-2D" style similar to Square Enix's Octopath Traveler game.

livealive
©Square Enix
Nintendo describes the game:
Seven different stories featuring different protagonists, time periods, and gameplay styles await. In The Wild West, a wanderer with a bounty on his head fights for his life. In the Twilight of Edo Japan, a shinobi undertakes a secret mission. Experience these tales in any order you choose—the adventure is yours to control. What other stories will you uncover on the horizon...?

Square Enix (formerly Square) released the original game for the Super Famicom in 1994.

Source: Square Enix's YouTube channel via Gematsu

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives