Tekken 8 Game's New Trailers Highlight Jun Kazama, Ling Xiaoyu

Game under development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming new trailers for its upcoming Tekken 8 fighting game on Tuesday and Wednesday. The trailers highlight the characters Jun Kazama and Ling Xiaoyu.

The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment has not yet announced a release date. Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, and Jack-8 will all return as playable characters. The company announced Nina Williams as a playable character during its Tekken World Tour Final 2022 event on February 5.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel (link 2)



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.