Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Game's EVO Japan Trailer Reveals Siegfried as Playable Character

Cygames began streaming an EVO Japan 2023 trailer on Friday for it and Arc System Works ' Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising , their new fighting game for the Granblue Fantasy franchise. The EVO Japan 2023 event is taking place from March 31 through April 2.

The video features a teaser that reveals Siegfried as a playable character.

The game will release this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam . The game will include rollback netcode and crossplay between the three platforms. An online beta test will go live in May for PS5 and PS4.

The game will include a battle royale mode titled "Grand Bruise Legends," as well as a new "Ultimate Skills" mechanic, which Cygames describes as an "even more powerful version of Plus Skills." Additionally, the game will include a new Dash Attack and Triple Attack mechanic. The game will feature the 24 playable characters from the previous fighting game, as well as new characters and stages, new story content, enhanced graphics, and an online lobby. New characters include Anila (voiced by Aoi Yūki ).

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.