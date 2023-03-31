Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Game Launches Globally This Fall

Jean-Karlo gets hyped for the upcoming Zelda release, discusses Congress' foray into the Sony-Microsoft spat, and spotlights game preservation efforts after the shuttering of the 3DS store.

― Welcome back, everyone! It looks like we're all having fun with the Resident Evil 4 remake! I must be honest; I didn't think Capcom could pull it off—but they did. It's entirely debatable and ultimately down to ...