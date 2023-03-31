News
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Game Launches Globally This Fall
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Game launches for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC via Steam worldwide simultaneously
The Dragon Quest franchise's official Twitter account announced on Friday that the Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai game will launch in fall 2023.
The game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide simultaneously.
Square Enix describes the game:
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai allows players to live through the story of the exhilarating anime series, The Adventure of Dai, first-hand in an action role-playing game that combines stunning visuals with art from the anime and manga.
Square Enix announced the game in May 2020.
The new anime of Riku Sanjō and Kōji Inada's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken) manga premiered in October 2020, and ended in October 2022 after 100 episodes. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the anime as it aired.