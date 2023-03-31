×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 20-26

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Resident Evil 4 remake takes top 2 spots, Atelier Ryza 3 debuts at #3

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Resident Evil 4 (remake) CAPCOM March 24 89,662 89,662
2 PS4 Resident Evil 4 (remake) CAPCOM March 24 85,371 85,371
3 NSw Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Koei Tecmo Games March 23 31,140 31,140
4 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 27,198 336,143
5 PS4 Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Koei Tecmo Games March 23 17,240 17,240
6 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 15,044 4,959,637
7 PS5 Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Koei Tecmo Games March 23 14,787 14,787
8 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 12,146 3,958,873
9 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,781 5,214,116
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,317 3,083,009
11 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 7,503 1,038,169
12 NSw Grim Guardians: Demon Purge Inti Creates March 23 5,857 5,857
13 NSw SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble Bandai Namco Entertainment March 23 5,411 5,411
14 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,114 5,150,490
15 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,529 1,199,824
16 PS5 Hogwarts Legacy WB Games February 10 4,487 158,661
17 NSw Octopath Traveler II Square Enix February 24 3,568 84,094
18 NSw ARK: Survival Evolved Spike Chunsoft February 24 3,422 30,869
19 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,242 7,447,819
20 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,226 3,367,061

Source: Famitsu

