News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 20-26
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Resident Evil 4 remake takes top 2 spots, Atelier Ryza 3 debuts at #3
Japan's Game Ranking: March 13-19
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Resident Evil 4 (remake)
|CAPCOM
|March 24
|89,662
|89,662
|2
|PS4
|Resident Evil 4 (remake)
|CAPCOM
|March 24
|85,371
|85,371
|3
|NSw
|Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 23
|31,140
|31,140
|4
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|27,198
|336,143
|5
|PS4
|Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 23
|17,240
|17,240
|6
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|15,044
|4,959,637
|7
|PS5
|Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 23
|14,787
|14,787
|8
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|12,146
|3,958,873
|9
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,781
|5,214,116
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,317
|3,083,009
|11
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|7,503
|1,038,169
|12
|NSw
|Grim Guardians: Demon Purge
|Inti Creates
|March 23
|5,857
|5,857
|13
|NSw
|SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 23
|5,411
|5,411
|14
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,114
|5,150,490
|15
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,529
|1,199,824
|16
|PS5
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WB Games
|February 10
|4,487
|158,661
|17
|NSw
|Octopath Traveler II
|Square Enix
|February 24
|3,568
|84,094
|18
|NSw
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Spike Chunsoft
|February 24
|3,422
|30,869
|19
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,242
|7,447,819
|20
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,226
|3,367,061
Source: Famitsu