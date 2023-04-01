Saint Seiya: Next Dimension Manga Resumes With 'Final Series Prequel' on April 13

© Masami Kurumada, Akita Shoten

This year's 18th issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that'smanga will resume in the magazine's 20th issue on April 13 with the manga's "Final Series Prequel." The manga last appeared in the magazine in July 2021.

Kurumada has been serializing the manga since 2006, and Akita Shoten will release the 14th compiled book volume on April 7. Kurumada previously stated in September 2022 that the manga's "final series" would have 16 chapters.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga.

Knights of the Zodiac , the live-action Hollywood film based on the original manga, will open in Japan on April 28. The film is titled Saint Seiya: The Beginning in Japan. The film will begin screening in the U.S. on May 12.

