The Quintessential Quintuplets Manga Gets New Anime

" The Quintessential Quintuplets Special Event 2023" announced on Saturday that Negi Haruba 's The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) manga is inspiring a new anime. The new Gotōbun no Hanayome ∽ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∽) anime will adapt stories that have not yet appeared in the previous anime projects.



Negi Haruba launched the original manga Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened in Japan in May 2022. The film serves as the finale for the story. Crunchyroll began screening the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and with an English dub on December 2.

Source: Comic Natalie