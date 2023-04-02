Bocchi The Rock! Gets Spinoff Manga

Spinoff manga "coming soon"

The official Twitter account of Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga app and website announced on Sunday that Aki Hamaji 's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! will get a spinoff manga. The announcement did not reveal more details, but it teased a silhouette image of the spinoff manga's main character.

Hamaji launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017, and the series is ongoing. Houbunsha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on November 26.

The manga has topped 2 million copies in circulation following recent reprints of all five compiled book volumes and the anthology comic volume.

The manga's story follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in Japan on October 9. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.