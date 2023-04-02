Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Reveals Anime's Ending Artist, Manga's New 1-shot

Twin Engine announced the ending theme song information and one more cast member on Saturday for the television anime adaptation of Yūji Kaku 's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga.

Mamiko Noto joins the cast of the anime as Gabimaru's wife. Uru is performing the ending theme song "Kamihitoe." Twin Engine is also streaming the clean opening and ending sequences for the show.

Additionally, this year's 18th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the manga will get a special one-shot on the Shonen Jump+ service on April 8 titled "Jigokuraku Tokubetsuhen: Mokke no Mori" (Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Special Edition: Forest of the Unexpected).

Netflix

The anime premiered on April 1 at 11:00 p.m. and is airing onand its affiliates. The show is streaming in Japan on, and. The anime is streaming onin America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The series is streaming onin Asian-Pacific countries except for Australia, New Zealand, and China.

Kaori Makita ( Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Twin Engine is credited for planning. Akira Kindaichi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts , Garo -Vanishing Line- episode scriptwriter) is in charge of series composition. Koji Hisaki ( Kids on the Slope , Banana Fish sub-character design) is designing the characters for animation, and Yoshiaki Dewa ( The aquatope on white sand , IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) is composing the music. Singer Ringo Sheena and musical project Millennium Parade are collaborating on the opening theme song "WORK."

The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.