Manga Planet Licenses Inside God's Arms - A Room Filled With Love, More Manga

Sugar Dating

This Woman's Body Tells Lies

announced on Friday that itslabelhas acquired the license for'smanga from Fat Cat. The company has also licensed Tadashi Manabe'sand'sadult manga from Rush.

Additionally, the platform has licensed 18 manga titles from Funguild:

I Won't Get Married by Ichiko Takechi

by Ichiko Takechi I'm Having an Affair While Being Embraced by My Husband by Rui Ichikizaki

by Rui Ichikizaki Love Verification - Is Marriage With a Man With Zero Chemistry Possible? by Kodachi

by Kodachi The Right Way To Touch Me by Aoha Yamakura

by Aoha Yamakura A Woman Who Destroys the Office ー I Just Want to be Happy by Chiaki Mase

by Chiaki Mase Boss, How about an Affair? by Niko Satsuki

by Niko Satsuki Crazy Love Triangle by Mizue

by Mizue Happy Family by Tokei Shisei / Aonuma

by Tokei Shisei / Aonuma New Normal by Akito Aihara

by Akito Aihara Scabiosa by Kurumi Mizuki

by Kurumi Mizuki Too Overwhelmed By My Boss To Fall In Love by Hazuki Minamino

by Hazuki Minamino Getting Married To a Good-For-Nothing ~Would This Marriage Work?~ by Toma Huji

by Toma Huji I Want to Make My Demon Boss Blush! by Yuki Komachi

by Yuki Komachi ROOMMATES~ROOMmates x roomMATES~ by Yumemitsuki

by Yumemitsuki Sexual Liberation: To Each Their Own Form of Love by Alt Hanakage

by Alt Hanakage Shuya Is My Shallow Tengu Housemate by Ten Amanatsu

by Ten Amanatsu The Love Of Shadow Hinata by Chinami Akio

by Chinami Akio The Vengeance Of Leah～ A Girl Who Lost Everything's Vow To A Reaper by Nagi Mashiro

The company also announced the acquisition of 279 manga titles from Mobile Media Research. The full list of 279 Mobile Media Research titles can be found on Manga Planet 's blog. The licenses include adult, boys-love , teens-love, and romance titles from authors such as Jagiiwa, Fumito, and Suzuma Tsugumi.

The Manga Planet and futekiya manga subscription services are combining their libraries into a single service under the Manga Planet brand in spring 2023. The company will launch an Android and iOS application for the new combined service in summer 2023.