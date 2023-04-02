News
Manga Planet Licenses Inside God's Arms - A Room Filled With Love, More Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Subscription service also adds 279 titles licensed from Mobile Media Research
Manga Planet announced on Friday that its boys love label futekiya has acquired the license for Yonezou Nekota's Inside God's Arms - A Room Filled With Love manga from Fat Cat. The company has also licensed Tadashi Manabe's Sugar Dating and Kazuma Ichihara's This Woman's Body Tells Lies adult manga from Rush.
Additionally, the platform has licensed 18 manga titles from Funguild:
- I Won't Get Married by Ichiko Takechi
- I'm Having an Affair While Being Embraced by My Husband by Rui Ichikizaki
- Love Verification - Is Marriage With a Man With Zero Chemistry Possible? by Kodachi
- The Right Way To Touch Me by Aoha Yamakura
- A Woman Who Destroys the Office ー I Just Want to be Happy by Chiaki Mase
- Boss, How about an Affair? by Niko Satsuki
- Crazy Love Triangle by Mizue
- Happy Family by Tokei Shisei / Aonuma
- New Normal by Akito Aihara
- Scabiosa by Kurumi Mizuki
- Too Overwhelmed By My Boss To Fall In Love by Hazuki Minamino
- Getting Married To a Good-For-Nothing ~Would This Marriage Work?~ by Toma Huji
- I Want to Make My Demon Boss Blush! by Yuki Komachi
- ROOMMATES~ROOMmates x roomMATES~ by Yumemitsuki
- Sexual Liberation: To Each Their Own Form of Love by Alt Hanakage
- Shuya Is My Shallow Tengu Housemate by Ten Amanatsu
- The Love Of Shadow Hinata by Chinami Akio
- The Vengeance Of Leah～ A Girl Who Lost Everything's Vow To A Reaper by Nagi Mashiro
The company also announced the acquisition of 279 manga titles from Mobile Media Research. The full list of 279 Mobile Media Research titles can be found on Manga Planet's blog. The licenses include adult, boys-love, teens-love, and romance titles from authors such as Jagiiwa, Fumito, and Suzuma Tsugumi.
The Manga Planet and futekiya manga subscription services are combining their libraries into a single service under the Manga Planet brand in spring 2023. The company will launch an Android and iOS application for the new combined service in summer 2023.
Sources: Press release (link 2) (link 3), Manga Planet's website