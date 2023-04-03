Bikkuri-Men Anime Reveals More Staff, Fall Premiere in Teaser Promo Video

Teaser visual also revealed

The official website for Japan-based confectionery company Lotte's Bikkuri-Men anime, the new anime based on its Bikkuri-Man line of wafer snacks, revealed on Monday the anime's teaser visual and promotional video. The video revealed the anime's additional staff and fall premiere.

©ロッテ・ビックリマンプロジェクト/ビックリメン製作委員会

Lotte is credited for the original work, and it was previously announced that Shaman King manga creator Hiroyuki Takei is drafting the original characters. Takei also drew teaser visuals for the characters Yamato, Ushiwaka, Jack, and Phoenix.

©ロッテ・ビックリマンプロジェクト/ビックリメン製作委員会

©ロッテ・ビックリマンプロジェクト/ビックリメン製作委員会

©ロッテ・ビックリマンプロジェクト/ビックリメン製作委員会

©ロッテ・ビックリマンプロジェクト/ビックリメン製作委員会

Tomohiro Tsukimisato ( How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno , Anime Kapibarasan ) is directing the anime at Shin-Ei Animation and Lesprit . Yuniko Ayana ( BanG Dream! , The [email protected] SideM ) is in charge of series scripts, Ayano Ōwada ( How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno ) is designing the characters, and Yasuhiro Misawa ( Hinamatsuri , How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno ) is in charge of music.

The new anime will feature characters who appear on the collectable stickers packaged with the snacks. The story is set in a world where the value of Bikkuri-Man stickers are so high that they have to be transported in a cash transport vehicle. There was also the famous robbery case one year ago, called the "300 million Bikkuri-Man sticker case." One day, a high-school delivery part-timer named Yamato gets involved in a battle over stickers between two competing convenience stores. The Angel Mart owned by the Phoenix store manager is famous for its easy-to-use glitter stickers. The Devil Store across the street also tries to attract Bikkuri-Man fans to their store. Former comrades are divided into allies and foes, and the battle of destiny begins.

The anime's announcement coincided with "Bikkuri-Man Day" in Japan on April 1. Bikkuri-Man snacks became a huge success in Japan since their 1977 launch, and they have inspired various tie-ins, including five television anime and two films. The original Bikkuri-Man television anime premiered in 1987.