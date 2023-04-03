NextNinja Develops New Bungo Stray Dogs Smartphone Game

A Twitter account opened on Sunday to announce NextNinja's new smartphone game based on the Bungo Stray Dogs franchise , tentatively titled Gakuen Bungo Stray Dogs (Bungo Stray Dogs School). Details about the game were not revealed, but the announcement stated that more information will follow "when the season changes."

The "Bungo Stra y Dogs Exhibit 2nd Act," which opened at the EJ Anime Museum in Saitama in Japan on Friday, will start exhibiting the new game project's poster. The poster teased, "Another 'school' begins at dusk."

©朝霧カフカ・春河35/ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ/文豪ストレイドッグス製作委員会 ©NextNinja Co., Ltd.

The franchise 's first smartphone game titled Bungo Stray Dogs : Tales of the Lost ( Bungo Stray Dogs Mayoi Inu Kaikitan ) launched in Japan in 2017. The game released in English in 2018. The ability fling puzzle game features an all-new scenario and character side stories untold in the anime.

Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa launched the Bungo Stray Dogs manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in December 2012, and the series is ongoing. Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English.

©朝霧カフカ・春河35/ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ/文豪ストレイドッグス製作委員会

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll

Funimation

The manga's first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016, and streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, andagain streamed the series as it aired.and released the series on home video with an English. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, andand both streamed the season.

The anime's fourth season premiered in Japan on January 4. The season's final episode aired on March 29. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The anime's fifth season will premiere in July.

An anime film titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.



Sources: Gakuen Bungo Stray Dogs game's Twitter account, 4Gamer (楽器)



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.