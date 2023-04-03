RE:Life's Yayoiso Launches New Manga on LINE App

Tsugihagi Mirai launches on April 8

The LINE manga app announced on Saturday that manga creator Yayoiso ( ReLIFE ) is launching a new manga titled Tsugihagi Mirai on April 8. The manga will update on Saturdays.

©Yayoiso/LINE Digital Frontier

The story is about three childhood friends - Haruta, Izumi, and Ichika - who were all seriously injured in a restricted scrapyard. For the next 12 years, from kindergarten onward, they have gone to the same school and class, followed by working together in the same company and department. The manga follows their miraculous recovery and bond, as well as the tender lies and hidden secrets.

Yayoiso launched her ReLIFE manga on the Comico app in 2013, and ended it in March 2018 with the 222nd chapter. Earth Star Entertainment published the manga's 15th and final volume in February 2020 with an epilogue chapter. Crunchyroll began releasing the manga digitally in 2015, but it is no longer publishing the manga as of December 2017.

The manga inspired an anime series that debuted in its entirety on the Comico app in June 2016. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in April 2017. The anime adaptation's four-episode finale shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2018, and it also streamed on Amazon Prime . Crunchyroll streamed both the original anime and the finale OVA . Funimation released the original anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in October 2017, and it also released the finale OVA on home video in May 2019.

Yayoiso launched the Blue Hearts manga on the Comico app in November 2018, and ended it in January 2021. Futabasha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in August 2021.

Source: LINE Manga