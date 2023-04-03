Shijō Saikyō Orc-san no Tanoshii Isekai Harem Zukuri Manga Ends 1st Part, Goes on Hiatus

©Takashi Tsukimi, Rui Tsukiyo, Shogakukan

Shijō Saikyō Orc-san no Tanoshii Isekai Harem Zukuri

'sapp revealed on Sunday that's manga adaptation of's(How History's Strongest Orc Creates a Harem on Another World) light novel has ended its first part with chapter 112. The app also announced that the manga will return after a hiatus, though the return date has not yet been decided.

Tsukimi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in September 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on December 19.

The novel series centers on the son of a woman knight and an orc. Due to his appearance taking more after his mother, he was constantly bullied in the orc village. After meeting a beautiful elf lady, the strength of his blood awakens, and he hatches a plan to become history's strongest warrior in order to make a harem of beautiful women.

Tsukiyo initially published the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website, but removed it after Shogakukan published the novel in print under its GaGaGa Bunko light novel imprint in July 2019. Sakura Miwabe drew the illustrations for the print version.

Tsukimi previously drew the Danganronpa manga. Dark Horse Comics released all three volumes of the manga.

Tsukiyo previously published the Maō-sama no Machizukuri story in Shōsetsuka ni Narō from June 2016 to March 2018. SB Creative began publishing the novel series in print with illustrations by Takahiro Tsurusaki in December 2016, and it shipped the eighth volume in June 2019. Hideaki Yoshikawa launched a manga adaptation in Overlap 's Comic Gardo website in March 2018, and Overlap published the manga's eighth volume in September 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and is releaseing it under the title Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! . Tsukiyo launched the related Maō-sama no Machizukuri ~Mahō to Kagaku to Mamono ga Tsukuru Risō no Machi~ novel series in August 2018 and ended it in April 2019.