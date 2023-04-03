SNK Reveals News for King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, Samurai Shodown Franchises in Video

KOF XV reveals 3 more characters, KOF XIII Global Match revealed, Fatal Fury reveals new visual

SNK began streaming a video on Saturday revealing news for its The King of Fighters XV game, its The King of Fighters XIII game, its upcoming game in the Fatal Fury franchise , and its Samurai Shodown ( Samurai Spirits ) game.

The video announced that The King of Fighters XV season 2 DLC characters Kim Kaphwan (voiced by Kunihiro Kawamoto ) and Sylvie Paula Paula (voiced by mio) will launch on April 4 and summer 2023 respectively. DLC character Goenitz will launch as a free update in summer 2023. The season 2 will have a total of seven characters. Shingo Yabuki launched in January, Najd will release this summer, and two more characters will release in fall and winter.

The company also announced The King of Fighters XIII Global Match , a new version of The King of Fighters XIII . The new version will release for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch only, and will feature a rollback netcode overhaul and upgraded online functionality. An open beta test for the game will launch on PS4 in early summer.

SNK released the The King of Fighters XV game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store in February 2022. The King of Fighters XIII released in October 2011 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

SNK also revealed new artwork for the new Fatal Fury game in development. The game's new artwork features the characters Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, and Joe Higashi. Rock Howard was featured in previous artwork.

©SNK CORPORATION

The upcoming game in the Fatal Fury franchise will be the first in more than two decades since the last installment.

©SNK CORPORATION

SNK

Samurai Shodown

PlayStation

Steam

Lastly,announced it will also launch a rollback netcode for itsgame for4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via, and PC via Epic Games Store this spring.

The game launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan and the West in June 2019. The Nintendo Switch version launched in Japan in December 2019 and in the West in February 2020. The arcade version of the game debuted in October 2019, and the game then launched for Stadia in November 2019. The game launched for the PC in June 2020. The game released for the Xbox Series X|S in March 2021.



