Suzume Anime Film Tops China, S. Korea Box Office in 2nd, 4th Weekend

Film earns US$22.1 million in 2nd weekend in China, US$4.46 million in 4th weekend in S. Korea

Suzume

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Monday that according to the Artisan Gateway consultancy's film ranked #1 at the Chinese box office in its second weekend, earning US$22.1 million. The film topped the Chinese box office in its opening weekend, and has earned a cumulative total of US$80.6 million in 10 days.

The film also sold 581,386 tickets and earned US$4,442,206 from Friday to Sunday in its fourth weekend in South Korea. The film has earned a cumulative total of US$29,750,165, making it the second highest grossing film of the year to date in Korea. It opened at #1 in the South Korean box office on March 8.

Meanwhile, The First Slam Dunk ranked at #3 in the South Korean box office, earning US$486,516 from Friday to Sunday. The film is the highest grossing film of the year to date in Korea, with a cumulative earning of US$34,268,899. It is currently the highest-selling anime film of all time in South Korea.

Suzume opened at #1 in Japan on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

The film has earned a cumulative total of 14,310,602,380 yen (about US$109 million) as of March 26, surpassing the 14.23 billion yen (about US$108 million in current conversion) lifetime Japanese box office earnings of Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You ( Tenki no Ko ). The film has thus become the 14th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the eighth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan. Hayao Miyazaki 's Ponyo is directly above it in both rankings, with 15.50 billion yen (about US$118 million).

The film has sold more than 2 million tickets outside of Japan. So far, the film has ranked at #1 in every country outside of Japan on its first day of screening in that country. The film is planned to screen in 199 countries and territories.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom will screen the film worldwide except in Asia starting on April 12. Crunchyroll will handle North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom will release the film in French- and German-speaking Europe.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



Sources: Variety (link 2) (Patrick Frater), KOFIC