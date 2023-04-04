Game ends service on July 31

A livestreamed video for the The [email protected] SideM Growing Stars smartphone game announced on Tuesday that the game will end service on July 31 at 1:59 p.m. JST. Sales of in-game Star Gem currency will halt on June 30.

©Bandai Namco Entertainment

The [email protected] SideM Growing Stars

launched in Japan in October 2021.

The game inspired a stage play in June 2022.

The [email protected] SideM smartphone game ended service on January 5.

The game launched in 2014. Like other games in The [email protected] franchise , SideM is built on the concept of "idols you can produce." The app focuses on the male idols at the agency 315 Production (pronounced "Saikō Production" or "Ultimate Production"). The [email protected] SideM Live on [email protected]! smartphone game launched in 2017, but it began winding down service in January 2021.

The first game's anime adaptation premiered in October 2017, after a prologue special about the three Jupiter idol unit members aired in September 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired.

Sumeragi launched the The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! manga in 2016 and ended it in January 2018. Sumeragi 's The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! Returns sequel manga then launched in Dengeki Maoh in September 2018 and ended in January 2019. The sequel manga's one compiled volume shipped in March 2019, and bundled an anime episode. The first manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series of shorts that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired.

Source: The [email protected] franchise 's YouTube channel via Hachima Kikо̄



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.