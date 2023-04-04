The Legendary Hero is Dead Spinoff Manga Goes on Indefinite Hiatus

© Subaruichi, Shogakukan

Manga ONE

Yūsha ga Shinda! Kami no Kuni-hen

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! : The Land of the Gods

Subaruichi

Manga ONE

The staff of'sapp announced on Monday that's) spinoff manga, will take an indefinite hiatus becausehas become ill and needs a long-term rest. The staff will announce when the manga will resume serialization on theapp and on the manga's official Twitter account.

Subaruichi launched the spinoff manga on the Manga ONE app in May 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume on March 17.

The story continues a year and a half after the main story ends. Touka and the other main characters who went back to living a peaceful life, gets a new lead to reunite with the dead hero Sion. They once again form the legendary strongest party and embark on a new journey to the land of the gods.

Subaruichi launched The Legendary Hero Is Dead! ( Yūsha ga Shinda! Murabito no Ore ga Hotta Otoshiana ni Yuusha ga Ochita Kekka ) manga in Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday web comic magazine in December 2014, and it ended in December 2020.

Southeast Asian publisher Shogakukan Asia licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Touka is just your average (slightly perverted) farmer in the village of Cheza. While he daydreams about being a hero and getting the girl, the real hero, Sion, is out battling demons that threaten to invade the world! But one day, Touka accidentally kills the hero…?! With the Legendary Hero dead, who's going to save the world now?! Touka quickly buries Sion's body to hide the evidence, but wakes up the next day to discover he is no longer in his own body…!!

The manga's anime adaptation will premiere on April 6 on TV Tokyo and BS11 . Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.