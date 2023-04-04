TMS Entertainment Raises Base Salary, With New Hires Now Earning 260,000 Yen per Month

Current employees also receive 24% increase in monthly salary

© TMS Entertainment

Anime studioannounced on Monday that it has instituted a new salary increase for both current employees and new hires, with the former receiving a 30% increase in monthly salary, and the latter receiving a 24% increase in monthly salary. New hires now receive a monthly salary of 260,000 yen (about US$1,900).

The studio added that it is able to accomplish the salary increase due to halting some advance bonus pay to employees last year, and folding some advance bonus pay into regular bonus pay. The new salary for new hires is above the Institute of Labor Administration's 216,637 yen (about US$1,600) 2022 average for "prime" companies in the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

TMS Entertainment started in 1946 as Tokyo Movie , but began its animation business in 1964, and was later known with the name Tokyo Movie Shinsha . The company has been producing long-running anime series such as Detective Conan , Soreike! Anpanman , and the various series of the Lupin III franchise . Ghibli co-founders Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata formerly worked on Tokyo Movie Shinsha anime projects. Sega Sammy Holdings acquired a controlling stake in TMS Entertainment in 2005, and made TMS Entertainment a wholly owned subsidiary in 2010.