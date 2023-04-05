Busu ni Hanataba o's Roku Sakura Launches New Manga

Koi Suru 2DK, Ayakashi Zensai Tsuki centers on spurned woman who moves into haunted apartment

The May issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Tuesday that manga creator Roku Sakura will launch a new manga titled Koi Suru 2DK, Ayakashi Zensai Tsuki (Romantic 2-Bedroom, Haunted by Dead Wife) in the magazine's next issue on May 2.

© Roku Sakura, Kadkoawa

The manga centers on Tsukasa Ōkami, a girl who has moved into a cheap, run-down apartment after she ran away from her home due to catching her fiance cheating. She spends her days drowning her sorrows in alcohol. Eventually she meets Haruyuki Isato, a handsome neighbor, and can feel herself beginning to fall in love again. It turns out that the apartment that Tsukasa is living in is haunted by Haruyuki's late wife.

Sakura launched the Busu ni Hanataba o ( April showers bring forth May flowers , or literally Flowers for Ugly) manga in Young Ace in April 2016, and ended it in September 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in November 2022. The manga is inspiring an upcoming anime.

Sources: Young Ace May issue, Roku Sakura 's Twitter account



