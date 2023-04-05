Dragon Quest Dai no Daibōken: Yūsha Avan to Gokuen no Maō Manga Enters Final Battle

Manga's final battle starts in 8th volume on August 4

© Riku Sanjō, Yūsaku Shibata, Shueisha

Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken

The seventh compiled book volume of's(Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: The Hero Avan and the Demon King of Hellfire), the prequel manga ofand's) manga revealed on Tuesday that the series will enter its final decisive battle in the next volume on August 4.

Shibata launched the manga in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in 2020. The manga's story centers on the adventures of the character Avan before he meets Dai and his companions. The young Avan, with Karl Kingdom and Princess Flora fights the demon lord Hadlar, as he attacks the world with his demon army.

The 37-volume Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1989 to 1996. The manga previously inspired a 46-episode anime series that aired in 1991 and 1992, and three short anime films that opened in July 1991, March 1992, and July 1992.

The manga's latest anime adaptation premiered in October 2020. The anime's 100th and final episode aired in October 2022. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Hoopla is streaming the anime's English dub .

The manga also inspired several video game adaptations.

Shibata ended his Zipman!! manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in April 2020. Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both published the manga digitally in English.