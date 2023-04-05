Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series' Trailer Reveals April 19 Release on PS4, Switch

New features include "pixel font," soundtrack toggle, random encounter toggle, XP rate adjustment

Square Enix began streaming a new trailer for the PlayStation 4 and Switch release of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster game series on Wednesday. The video reveals the game series' April 19 release date on both platforms, and also reveals the games' new "pixel font," and the ability to choose between remastered and original soundtracks.

The video also reveals that the games will now feature the option to turn off random encounters and adjust experience point rates.

© Square Enix

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

Final Fantasy

The bundle will include theversions of the first six main numbered titles in thegame series.

The games are available for purchase as a bundle or individually. Square Enix will also offer a limited-run physical edition titled Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster -FF35th Anniversary Edition- The collector's edition features a picture vinyl set, eight 3D pixel figurines, an artbook, and a lenticular sleeve.

Square Enix previously released the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series of games for Steam and mobile devices. The games are 2D remasters of first six main numbered titles in the franchise .

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster , Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster , and Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster games launched in July 2021. The Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster game launched in September 2021. The Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster launched in November 2021. The Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster game launched in February 2022.