Gundam Breaker Mobile Game Ends Service

Game ends service on June 5

Gundam Breaker Mobile

The official Twitter account of thesmartphone game announced on Wednesday that the game will end its service on June 5 at 10:00 a.m. JST (June 4 at 9:00 p.m. EDT). The game will stop selling paid Haro chips on May 8.

The Gundam Breaker Mobile game launched for iOS and Android devices in July 2019.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the first game for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in October 2013, followed by Gundam Breaker 2 for PS3 and PS Vita in December 2014. The Gundam Breaker 3 game shipped for the PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in March 2016, and the game received an English release in Southeast Asia in April 2016.

The New Gundam Breaker game launched worldwide in June 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and later for PC.

The Gundam Breaker game series allows players to take various real-life Gundam model kits and use parts from the kits to create their personalized mobile suit. Players can then take their custom mobile suit and fight other players or play cooperative scenarios.