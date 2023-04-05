News
Kaede Kōchi's Life So Happy Manga Returns with Special One-shot
posted on by Alex Mateo
One-shot manga launches on April 26
This year's ninth issue of Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine announced on Wednesday that Kaede Kōchi's Life So Happy manga, a sequel to the earlier Love So Life manga, is returning with a special 54-page one-shot in magazine's special publication The Hana to Yume Dream on April 26.
The original manga launched in Hana to Yume in April 2016, then switched to Hakusensha's The Hana to Yume magazine in January 2018. Hakusensha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in April 2019.
The original Love So Life manga launched in The Hana to Yume in 2008, and then switched to Hana to Yume, where it ran until it ended in July 2015.
Source: Hana to Yume issue 9