Kaede Kōchi's Life So Happy Manga Returns with Special One-shot

One-shot manga launches on April 26

The Hana to Yume Dream

This year's ninth issue of'smagazine announced on Wednesday that'smanga, a sequel to the earliermanga, is returning with a special 54-page one-shot in magazine's special publicationon April 26.

The original manga launched in Hana to Yume in April 2016, then switched to Hakusensha 's The Hana to Yume magazine in January 2018. Hakusensha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in April 2019.

The original Love So Life manga launched in The Hana to Yume in 2008, and then switched to Hana to Yume , where it ran until it ended in July 2015.

