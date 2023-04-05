One Piece Odyssey Game Gets New Post-Game 'Reunion of Memories' DLC

Trailer streamed for DLC launching "soon"

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Wednesday a trailer for the One Piece Odyssey game, and it reveals that the game will get a new "Reunion of Memories" DLC. The video lists that the DLC will be "available soon."

The DLC takes place after the game's main story. In the DLC, the Straw Hat Crew will return to Memoria, the world of their memories. The video teases the appearance of Eneru.

The One Piece Odyssey game launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 13, delayed from the originally planned 2022 release. The game launched on January 12 in Japan.

Luffy and the Straw Hat crew revisit in the world of their memories in the game.

ILCA ( Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl ) developed the JRPG, and Bandai Namco Entertainment produced the game. Original manga creator Eiichiro Oda is credited for the original story and character/monster designs. Motoi Sakuraba ( Tales of series) composed the music.

The game is inspiring a novel adaptation that began serialization in the One Piece Magazine "mook" (magazine book) on March 2. Jun Esaka ( Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust , One Piece Heroines novels) is writing the new novel, and Nakamaru is drawing the illustrations.



Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.