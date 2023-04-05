Toronto Comic Arts Festival Hosts Manga Creator Jun Mayuzuki

TCAF takes place on April 29-30

Image courtesy of TCAF

The Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF) annonunced on Wednesday that it will host manga creator) at this year's event.

Mayuzuki commented that this would be her first time in Canada.

Mayuzuki launched the Kowloon Generic Romance manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in November 2019. Shueisha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on December 19. Yen Press licensed the manga. The manga placed third in Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) in 2021, and it was nominated in the 14th Manga Taisho awards in the same year.

Mayuzuki debuted the After the Rain manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2014. The manga transferred to Weekly Big Comic Spirits in early 2016, where it serialized a new chapter every other week until it ended in March 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th and final volume in April 2018. Vertical licensed the manga.

TCAF will hold this year's hybrid physical and digital event in Toronto, Canada on April 29-30.

TCAF held a virtual event in May 2021. TCAF canceled its physical convention in 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19. All exhibitors received refunds for their tables. TCAF 2020 was scheduled to take place in May 2020 in Toronto.

TCAF was founded in 2003, and has hosted several manga creators throughout the years. Canzine describes itself as "Canada's largest festival of zines and underground culture." The company's Canzine Festival was first held in Toronto in 1995. The Hand Eye Society is a non-profit organization that "showcases and nurtures videogames made primarily for creative expression."

Source: Press release