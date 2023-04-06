The Super Mario Bros. Movie Earns Estimated US$26 Million in U.S. on Opening Day

Film also earns US$7.95 million in Asia Pacific region

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

The entertainment industry news source Deadline reported on Wednesday that theanimated film has earned an estimated US$26 million in its opening day in the United States (not including Tuesday preview screenings), and an estimated US$7.95 million in the Asia Pacific market (including sneak preview screenings).

Deadline estimates that the film will earn US$86.2 million in its first three days in the U.S., and US$127.5 million in its first five days from Wednesday to Sunday.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on Wednesday. The film will open on April 28 in Japan, after a delay. The film was previously slated to open on December 21.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet , who has voiced Mario and many other Nintendo characters in games, also voices "surprise cameos" in the film.

The Japanese dub cast members are:

Illumination founder Chris Meledandri co-produced the film with Super Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto . Meledandri stated that Miyamoto was "front and center in the creation of this film" and noted that the "original creative voice" is often absent from Hollywood film adaptations.

Nintendo announced in February 2018 that Universal Studios ' subsidiary Illumination Entertainment ( Despicable Me , Minions , Sing ) had begun planning the animated film. Both Nintendo and Universal Pictures funded the project, and Universal Pictures is distributing the film worldwide.

Source: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro) (link 2, Nancy Tartaglione)