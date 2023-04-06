Ultraman CG Anime's Final Season Casts Takaya Aoyagi

Aoyagi play SSSP operator Gojō

The official website for the 3D CG anime of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman manga unveiled a new cast member on Friday. Takaya Aoyagi will play the anime-original character Gojō, an operator in the Science Special Search Party.

© 円谷プロ (c)Eiichi Shimizu,Tomohiro Shimoguchi (c)ULTRAMAN製作委員会3(c)ULTRAMAN製作委員会2

©円谷プロ ©Eiichi Shimizu,Tomohiro Shimoguchi ©ULTRAMAN製作委員会3

©円谷プロ ©Eiichi Shimizu,Tomohiro Shimoguchi ©ULTRAMAN製作委員会3

Hideaki Tezuka voices the character Daisuke Arashi (seen above), a former colleague of Hayata in the Science Special Search Party (SSSP).

©円谷プロ ©Eiichi Shimizu,Tomohiro Shimoguchi ©ULTRAMAN製作委員会3

and join the cast as the characters Balkyua and Mephisto, respectively.

Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed , Harlock: Space Pirate , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) are returning to direct the final anime season. Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Sola Digital Arts ( Appleseed Alpha , Starship Troopers: Invasion , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) are again producing the anime in 3D CG. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi are returning to compose the music.

The final season will premiere on May 11 worldwide.

Netflix describes the anime's story:

Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman , with the legendary "Giant of Light" (光の巨人 Hikari no Kyojin) now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.

Kamiyama, Aramaki, Production I.G , and Sola Digital Arts returned from the first season for the second one.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki was slated to play the new Ultraman character Kōtarō Higashi/Ultraman Taro in the second season, but he offered to step down from the role, due to his hiatus from "all entertainment industry activities" last year. Tomoaki Maeno is voicing the character instead. Suzuki performed the opening theme songs for the first season as a member of OLDCODEX .